Huntsville shooting victim identified by police

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments.
By Charles Montgomery, Megan Plotka and Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The person who was killed in an apartment shooting on Wednesday morning has been identified by Huntsville Police.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Police responded to the shots fired call around 3 a.m.

Andrew Gilliam, 27 was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died from those injuries.

Two other apartments were shot into during the incident. No other injuries were reported.

The spokesperson said this is a murder investigation.

