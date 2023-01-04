Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Huntsville man found dead in Staton Correctional Facility

Alabama Department of Corrections.
Alabama Department of Corrections.(ADOC)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man who was serving a 60-month sentence for drug charges was found dead in the Staton Correctional Facility.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Brandon Taylor, 39, was found unresponsive in his bed on Dec. 27, 2022.

Taylor was taken to the healthcare unit where life-saving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead by the medical staff.

According to ADOC, Taylor was serving a 60-month sentence for possession/receiving a controlled substance.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the death at this time.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yarbrough was arrested for shooting and killing a woman Sunday.
“It’s just a pretty sad situation”: Woman killed in alleged Athens domestic violence shooting
School closings
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
Russ Alan Miller, 57
Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter containing visuals of minors
The weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Skies to clear after early morning rain
Residents in Madison and Limestone Counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather

Latest News

City of Decatur
City of Decatur looking to hire crossing guard
Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama.
Damage assessments underway; Power restored to thousands after severe weather
Howard and Herron were arrested and charged with unlawfully manufacturing methamphetamine.
Priceville Police arrest two people for manufacturing meth
Individuals can track the status of their rebate online via the SCDOR’s website. A Social...
Financial expert explains the 2023 tax provision changes that will save you money