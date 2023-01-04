Hartselle Board of Education files to dismiss pending lawsuit

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Board of Education is pushing back against a lawsuit accusing the board of breaking state law.

Hartselle resident, Bruce Wilhite, filed the lawsuit against the Hartselle Board of Education in December 2022. The lawsuit alleged the board conducted a series of 90-minute interviews with six superintendent candidates from Nov. 7-10.

The lawsuit stated on or about Nov. 15, 2022, at 1 p.m., the board posted an agenda for its Nov. 15 meeting giving the public notice that later that night they were going to vote to select a new superintendent from the finalists.

The Hartselle County Schools Policy Manual requires a written request to be submitted five days prior to a board meeting in order to present a matter to the board. The lawsuit argued that the public did not have enough time between the end of the last interview and the beginning of the Nov. 15 meeting to submit any written request for discussion of matters concerning the hiring of a new superintendent.

The lawsuit also alleged the board broke the Alabama Open Meetings Act (AOMA) and claims board members even had a secret meeting about the hire. The school board’s response to the lawsuit says it needs to be dismissed based on state law giving the board authority to appoint a superintendent at any time.

The defense states the AOMA plainly limits the category of litigants who may sue to those who have been personally affected in a, “significant or major” way, and, thus, those who hold a real personal stake in the outcome of the suit.

It also states “the Constitution does not grant to members of the public generally a right to be heard by public bodies making decisions of policy.”

The school board attorney declined to comment.

Both parties have until Jan. 20 to submit their final statements. The judge will then make a ruling.

