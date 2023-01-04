Deals
Hampton Cove man enters plea agreement for child porn charges

Kevin Guerrero Beltran
Kevin Guerrero Beltran(Madison County Jail)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was arrested in 2021 for suspected dissemination/display of child porn has pleaded guilty.

In June 2021, the FBI searched the home of Kevin Guerrero-Beltran which lead to his arrest. The Huntsville Police Department charged Guerrero-Beltran with three counts of dissemination/display of child porn.

On Jan. 3, 2023, Guerrero-Beltran pleaded guilty to two of the four charges he was facing. The two charges he pleaded guilty to include, attempting to distribute child porn and transporting child porn.

In his plea agreement, Guerrero-Beltran will be put in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons until his sentencing which will take place on March 28 at 9:30 a.m.

Additionally, Guerrero-Beltran will be placed on supervised release for the remainder of his life during which he will be required to register as a sex offender. He will not be allowed to have contact with any child under the age of 18 without an adult present and approval from a probation officer.

He will be required to complete a sex offender evaluation and complete an approved state-certified sex offender treatment program.

Guerrero-Beltran will also be required to pay restitution of no less than $3,000 per victim.

Court records show that as part of the plea agreement, Guerrero-Beltran will face a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years.

Court documents show that if another victim of Guerrero-Beltran comes forward prior to the sentencing, the agreement will be considered null and void.

The plea agreement was signed by Guerrero-Beltran, his defense attorney and a United States attorney.

