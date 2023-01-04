Gunshot victim dies after shooting at Huntsville apartment
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has died after they were shot early on Wednesday morning in Huntsville.
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Police responded to the shots fired call around 3 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died from those injuries.
Two other apartments were shot into during the incident. No other injuries were reported.
The spokesperson said this is a murder investigation.
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.