Gunshot victim dies after shooting at Huntsville apartment

By Charles Montgomery and Megan Plotka
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has died after they were shot early on Wednesday morning in Huntsville.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Police responded to the shots fired call around 3 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died from those injuries.

Two other apartments were shot into during the incident. No other injuries were reported.

The spokesperson said this is a murder investigation.

