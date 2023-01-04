Deals
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new Guntersville High School

School officials believe the current Guntersville High school is outdated and must be replaced.
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Guntersville community will come together Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony of the new high school.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at Guntersville High School’s current location on U.S. Highway 431.

According to Superintendent Jason Barnett, the school is about 50 years old, and it is time for a new school.

“The high school that we currently have is quite old at this point in time, and our faculty and staff and our maintenance and our custodial staff have done a tremendous job maintaining the building. However, the design is not really conducive to a 21st century education with our STEM labs,” said Barnett.

It will take about $53.5 million to build the new school, according to Barnett. The new school will accommodate about 600 students. Barnett says it will also have a Performing Arts Center, engineering labs, and career and technical education spaces. It will also house their business education programs and various other work-based learning and career exploration opportunities.

”We will provide world-class opportunities for our students. That’s what it’s all about. There’s one reason you do this, and it’s for our students. This is an investment in the future of our students and every student that will come through Guntersville City Schools for the next 50 years,” he said.

Community leaders say there has been a big focus on making sure this school is a safe place for kids.

”Safety is very important. They have been working very hard to incorporate safety features, so that the students will be safe while they’re at school,” said Leigh Dollar, the Mayor of Guntersville. “Anytime you update and improve your infrastructure it’s always good for our community, whether it’s roads or schools, and I think it will be very beneficial to our city.”

You can potentially see the new high school in 2025. Barnett says they have about 28 months to build the main part of the school.

