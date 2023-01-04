Financial expert explains the 2023 tax provision changes that will save you money

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re on your side with everything you need to know about the recent changes to your tax adjustments.

Financial expert Jay McGowan with The Welch Group breaks down the 2023 tax provision changes, and the recent tax adjustments by the IRS might help your wallet. It’s in an effort to prevent “bracket creep” or the push of income to higher brackets.

McGowan explains the reason why these new adjustments are in focus this year. It’s “because of inflation,” McGowan said. “So, the the adjustments are a lot higher this year than they typically are in years past.”

McGowan then explained the specific changes to help prevent “bracket creep,” with one of the big changes being for 401(k) deferrals. For elective deferrals, expect $22,500 in 2023, which is up from $20,500 in 2022.

Then there are the catch-up contributions if you’re aged 50 or older. In 2023, expect $7,500, which is up from $6,500 in 2022. McGowan explains why this matters. “If you’re one of the fortunate people who is able to max out that 401(k), you can. If you’re over 50 years old, you can defer almost $30,000 in income that is not taxed in the current year. So, that can help the bite out of that.”

McGowan also mentioned how standard deductions are going up as well for both single filers and married filing jointly. The numbers work out like this: Single Filers can expect $13,850 in 2023, which is up from $12,950 in 2022.

For those in the other category: Married Filing Jointly can expect $27,700 in 2023, which is up from $25,900 in 2022.

There are almost 60 new tax provisions in 2023, and the higher limits to 401(k) plans can help people save more for retirement, which could help lower their income tax.

