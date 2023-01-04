Crestwood Medical Center to open freestanding emergency room in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Crestwood Medical Center is planning to open the first freestanding emergency department in the Harvest community.

According to a press release from Crestwood Medical, it was recently awarded a Certificate of Need from the Alabama State Health Planning and Development Agency. This certificate will allow it to build the facility and begin serving patients in 2024.

The emergency department will be at the corner of Highway 53 and Burwell Road. Services will be provided 24/7.

This emergency department in Harvest will be the first freestanding emergency department in North Alabama, according to Crestwood Medical. The facility will offer the same services available as the emergency department at the Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville.

Crestwood Medical Center Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Banks, said this new facility will bring more access to healthcare services to the Harvest community.

“The leaders of this community have an incredible vision for the future of this area and we are honored to be a part of this rapid growth,” Banks said. “Currently, residents depend on the heroic efforts of volunteer fire departments and local emergency medical services (EMS) for emergency healthcare. We are committed to bringing more access to healthcare services that the residents need and deserve.”

