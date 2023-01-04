Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Clearing skies, warm and breezy for Wednesday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Wednesday morning. The severe weather threat for the Tennessee Valley ended early this morning. 

We are starting off with mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Some areas of patchy fog may be possible for the morning commute along with some puddles on the roads from last night’s heavy rainfall.  Any lingering showers will move out quickly and our skies will clear through the morning.  We will be left with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon, highs will be above average in the middle 60s with a breezy west wind gusting over 20 miles per hour. 

Areas of patchy fog will develop overnight with the saturated ground and calm conditions, lows will be cool in the middle to upper 30s.  Thursday will be another sunny day with cooler highs in the low to middle 50s.  The sunshine will stick around for Friday as well with highs near average in the lower 50s.  The weekend will start off dry on Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. 

Scattered rain showers will develop late in the evening Saturday and will continue through most of the day Sunday.  Periods of heavier rainfall will be expected Sunday with some models hinting at rainfall totals in the 1 to 2 inch range.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yarbrough was arrested for shooting and killing a woman Sunday.
“It’s just a pretty sad situation”: Woman killed in alleged Athens domestic violence shooting
School closings
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
Russ Alan Miller, 57
Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter containing visuals of minors
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 5 p.m.
48 First Alert Weather Day: potential for severe thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley
Omsrikar Chittabattina
Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 5 p.m.
48 First Alert Weather Day: potential for severe thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley
WAFF 5 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, January 3 at noon