City of Decatur looking to hire crossing guard

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department are looking to hire a school crossing guard.

The position will be a part-time seasonal job that comes with a $10 hourly pay rate.

As a safety-sensitive job, persons in the position may be required to periodically satisfy fitness for duty examinations as determined by the City of Decatur.

Anyone wishing to apply must send their resume to P.O. Box 1984, Decatur AL 35602. The resume can also be emailed to employment@decatur-al.gov or faxed to 256-341-4895.

Applicants must possess a high school diploma or a GED certificate.

