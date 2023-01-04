The Bakingtist shares sweet treats and science at new bakery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With a small kitchen filled to the brim with science experiments and baking ingredients, Heidi Kizer realized her two interests could come together to create her own amazing business.

The Bakingtist is known for its amazing cookies, bread and more sweet treats. Kizer studied Biochemistry when she was in college and worked in the environemntal field for a while. While she was seeking more fulfilling work, she started experimenting with a new kind of ingredient: bread.

It didn’t take long for her to realize that baking is a science itself.

She started selling her own treats at farmer markets around Huntsville and doing special orders for friends and family. Popularity grew, and now she’s found a new dream in her own brick and mortar for The Bakingtist.

The bakery’s new home is located at 222 Holmes Ave NE with a delicious menu featuring buttery brioche bread, foccocia, sourdoughs and much more.

For more information, visit thebakingtist.com.

