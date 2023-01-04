Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

1 person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in critical condition after they were shot early on Wednesday morning in Huntsville.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Police responded to the shots fired call around 3 a.m.

The victim was shot in the abdomen.

Police are investigating the shooting. This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yarbrough was arrested for shooting and killing a woman Sunday.
“It’s just a pretty sad situation”: Woman killed in alleged Athens domestic violence shooting
School closings
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
Russ Alan Miller, 57
Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter containing visuals of minors
The weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Skies to clear after early morning rain
Omsrikar Chittabattina
Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond

Latest News

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at...
One person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting
Residents in Madison and Limestone Counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit
Hartselle Board of Education files to dismiss pending lawsuit
Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit
Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit