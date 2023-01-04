1 person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in critical condition after they were shot early on Wednesday morning in Huntsville.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Police responded to the shots fired call around 3 a.m.

The victim was shot in the abdomen.

Police are investigating the shooting. This story will be updated once further information is released.

