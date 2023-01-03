Victim of domestic violence lived next door to social worker

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - ”It’s a strange feeling knowing she’ll never be there again.”

Early Sunday morning, 26-year-old Alexis Garth was shot and killed near the 22000 block of Oakdale Ridge Lane in Athens. She was the victim of a domestic violence shooting, the second since Thursday when 29-year-old Antonio Robinson was shot and killed in Huntsville.

Kathy Wells, with Crisis Services of North Alabama, was Garth’s next door neighbor, but their relationship was only cordial.

“I’ve gone over and over in my mind questioning what I could have done differently and I don’t know what I could’ve done differently.”

She’s worked with domestic violence victims for more than 40 years, but tells me she’s seen more cases now than she has in the past. Wells stressed the number of resources available for people who find themselves in similar situations, including the two shelters Crisis Services has available in the region.

She also says people shouldn’t look at domestic violence as a personal issue or a family issue, but rather a community issue.

“What we have found is that sometimes people -- it goes in one ear and out the other unless they need or they know someone who needs it. And then only when they need or someone else needs it do they pay a lot of attention to it,” Wells continued.

She also tells me domestic violence can happen to anyone. If you or anybody you know is in a domestic violence situation, the domestic violence hotline number is 800-799-7233.

