US Sen. Katie Britt sworn into office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Sen. Katie Britt was officially sworn into office Tuesday.

According to a release, Britt, a Republican, took the oath of office on the Senate floor shortly after the 118th Congress convened at noon. In keeping with traditional protocol, Britt was escorted by senior Sen. Tommy Tuberville to Vice President Kamala Harris and administered the oath.

“It was a humbling moment to take the oath of office today on the Senate floor,” said Britt. “I am truly grateful to the people of Alabama for their trust, confidence, and prayers. Now, it’s time to get to work to fight for our people, our liberties, and our values. It will be my mission every day in the Senate to be a leader who looks to identify and implement tangible, meaningful solutions to the serious challenges and opportunities facing both Alabama and America, so hardworking families can thrive in strong communities. Looking up to the gallery from the Senate floor today and seeing my two children smiling down at me reminded me what this is all about – preserving the American Dream for generations to come. As this new year gets underway, my family and I would like to wish everyone a healthy, safe, and prosperous 2023. I have no doubt that our brightest days are ahead. May God continue to bless our great state and nation.”

Britt is the youngest Republican woman ever to serve in the U.S. Senate and the second youngest woman to ever serve in the U.S. Senate.

Britt replaces longtime Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring after 36 years in the U.S. Senate.

