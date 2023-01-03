State grant helps fund Huntsville non-profits

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some local non-profits are seeing a new round of funding from a state grant focused on helping victims of crime.

Governor Kay Ivy’s office announced that $5 million in grants will be distributed to organizations throughout Alabama. Three of those non-profits are in north Alabama, the AIDS Action Coalition of Huntsville, the Family Services Center of Huntsville and Asha Kiran.

They fulfill the grant’s mission to help victims of domestic violence, assault, violent acts and more. They have a variety of services that provide emotional and security support.

AIDS Action Coalition and Family Services Center received $74,092 and $84,995, respectively. Meanwhile, Asha Kiran received almost half a million dollars from the grant. Development Director Kamilah Torres said she’s grateful for the funding because her organization provides essential services to foreign-born people in Alabama going through crises like human trafficking and domestic violence.

“It allows us to continue to offer the safe home that we have here,” Torres said. “We provide culturally appropriate services. We also have the Asha Line so that grant allows us to continue to operate the Asha Line which is a crisis line. It also helps us to continue to offer language services.”

They even help other nonprofits that may serve non-english speakers

“We do a lot of education in the community about cultural awareness and humility and the importance of language services because that’s a population that doesn’t get served the way they should,” Torres said. “See, we like to let people know if they have a victim of any of those victimizations we offer services that allow you to communicate with them and give them the help that they need.”

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting

Asha Kiran’s crisis line is (800) 793-3010. If you need to be connected to any other services you can call the local resource line, 211.

