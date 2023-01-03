Deals
Russellville Fire Department announces down weather sirens

Russellville Fire Department announces down weather sirens
Russellville Fire Department announces down weather sirens(KCBD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Russellville Fire Department have announced that several weather sirens in the area are down due to technical problems.

RFD is asking that residents of Russellville stay weather alert and make sure to have at least two ways of keeping track of any alerts.

The following list was provided by RFD of the sirens that are not working at this time:

  • North Jackson & Icy Road
  • Russellville High School
  • Underwood Rd. & Joann Ave.
  • Coffee & Madison
  • West Lawrence & Edwards
  • Hamilton St.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

