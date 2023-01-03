Russellville Fire Department announces down weather sirens

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Russellville Fire Department have announced that several weather sirens in the area are down due to technical problems.

RFD is asking that residents of Russellville stay weather alert and make sure to have at least two ways of keeping track of any alerts.

The following list was provided by RFD of the sirens that are not working at this time:

North Jackson & Icy Road

Russellville High School

Underwood Rd. & Joann Ave.

Coffee & Madison

West Lawrence & Edwards

Hamilton St.

