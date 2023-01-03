North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama will be closing early or closed entirely Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather.

The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday will start with very warm temps in the 60s and 70s along with a strong south wind gusting over 20 miles per hour. A Tornado Watch is just to our west and goes up to the state line of Alabama and Mississippi through 11:00 a.m.

Thunderstorms will likely move into NW Alabama as early as 9 a.m. and will track east through the late morning into the afternoon. All forms of severe weather will be possible including damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and even tornadoes.

The WAFF weather team will be watching this line very closely as it moves across the Tennessee Valley. Power outages and downed trees cannot be ruled out today with the forecasted strong winds. A second round of stronger storms will develop later this evening and stay with us overnight, the strength of these overnight storms will be highly dependent on how quickly the atmosphere will recover from the earlier round of storms.

Schools that are closing early:

Madison County Schools - closing at 11 a.m.

Schools that are closed for the day:

Madison Baptist Academy

Lauderdale County Schools

Kid’s Central - Decatur

