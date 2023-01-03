Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Madison Co. Grand jury deems April 2022 shooting at Triana home as ‘self-defense’

Scene of a shooting that occurred in Triana
Scene of a shooting that occurred in Triana(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIANA, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2022 investigation of a death at a Triana home ended with a conclusion of “self-defense,” according to authorities.

Jaycen Tori Ervin, age 47, was found in April 2022 at a home on Ervin Lane in Triana suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Ervin was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Brent Patterson of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the findings in the case were presented to a Madison County Grand Jury recently.

The Grand Jury no-billed the case concluding the death was the result of “self-defense.”

Read past coverage of this story by clicking here

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yarbrough was arrested for shooting and killing a woman Sunday.
“It’s just a pretty sad situation”: Woman killed in alleged Athens domestic violence shooting
Dawson Lasseter was killed in a crash Sunday.
Two teenagers killed in Marshall County crashes in less than 24 hours
A 48 FIRST ALERT for TUESDAY Today, scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon. A few...
Tuesday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day: showers & thunderstorms possible across the Tennessee Valley
FILE
Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond
Russ Alan Miller, 57
Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter containing visuals of minors

Latest News

Limestone County Schools logo.
Limestone County Board of Education declares emergency for bust pipes
storm siren
Three Huntsville warning sirens out of service
School closings
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
Dawson Lasseter was killed in a crash Sunday.
Two teenagers killed in Marshall County crashes in less than 24 hours