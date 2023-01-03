Madison Co. Grand jury deems April 2022 shooting at Triana home as ‘self-defense’

TRIANA, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2022 investigation of a death at a Triana home ended with a conclusion of “self-defense,” according to authorities.

Jaycen Tori Ervin, age 47, was found in April 2022 at a home on Ervin Lane in Triana suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Ervin was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Brent Patterson of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the findings in the case were presented to a Madison County Grand Jury recently.

The Grand Jury no-billed the case concluding the death was the result of “self-defense.”

