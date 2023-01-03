Mad City Moms Podcast: Season 2 of Mad City Moms, preparing for the Golden Globes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you love all things local, mom life and pop culutre, you’re going to love the Mad City Moms Podcast!

Jamie To is the host of the popular podcast. She talks to the movers and shakers around Madison and north Alabama and shares all the relatable mom stories. Plus, she always has the lastest scoop on all things pop culture.

Jamie sits down with Payton to share more about what’s to come in Season 2 of Mad City Moms Podcast and previews all the excitemnet of the Golden Globes!

You can keep with Jamie and all things Mad City Moms by listening wherever you stream podcasts, or follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

