Limestone County Board of Education declares emergency for bust pipes

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Board of Education has declared an emergency due to pipes bursting in four Limestone County Schools over winter break.

According to an Emergency Declaration from the Limestone County Board of Education, Sugar Creek Elementary and Johnson Elementary have had pipes burst in classrooms which renders the rooms unsafe for students. The declaration says that the pipes must be repaired and the damage caused by the water must be remediated in order for students to return.

East Limestone High School and Tanner High School also had pipes burst but not in classrooms. The bursts in the high schools were in the football bathrooms.

In the declaration, the Limestone County Board of Education says that the schools need immediate emergency repairs to the plumbing and sprinkler systems.

The emergency declaration allows the letting of contracts without public advertising to the extent necessary to remedy the dangers.

Students are currently scheduled to return to Limestone County Schools on Jan. 4.

