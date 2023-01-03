Laura Strong embraces new role in DC alongside husband, U.S. Rep. Dale Strong

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Congressman Dale Strong joined the United States House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Standing by his side was his wife, Laura.

It’s a long way from Alabama, where she grew up, met Dale, married, and had 2 children with him.

“It’s been very busy balancing many things and not forgetting about my kids,” Laura Strong said during an interview with WAFF 48′s Haley Baker in late December at their home in Madison, Alabama.

“When Dale won, obviously I knew that was God’s will for him, but I wasn’t so sure what it meant for me. I thought I could do both, be a congressman’s wife and still work as a nurse part-time.”

After 27 years working in the nursing field, Laura has decided to take a step back from her career, after realizing there are other opportunities for her to serve in Washington, D.C.

“When I went to orientation, I got a reality check. I realized that there are so many opportunities for me too. I am hoping to learn how to give U.S. Capitol tours, White House tours, and Library of Congress tours. There’s also a Congressional spouses’ club. I found out they do incredible charity work. So, I’m willing to work and do anything,” said Strong.

Laura and Dale met in 1997. She was working as a nurse in the ER and Dale was a firefighter and EMT.

“Dale is so proud of me and my career as a nurse.”

She later went on to become a school nurse and also spent time working in a surgery center, but then COVID hit in 2020.

“I saw there was a need, so I went back to the hospital during COVID. So I ended up testing everyone in Huntsville for COVID at John Hunt Park, the homeless camp, The Downtown Rescue Mission, and at area churches. That was a hard time, but also an amazing time.”

Laura is the mother of 20-year-old Whitney and 18-year-old Harrison. Both are now attending Auburn University. Laura did admit, with Harrison a freshman at Auburn, the campaign was a great distraction from being empty nesters.

“The campaign really helped me to let them go. I know they’re in a great place. They are where they want to be, and they have a great support system.”

WAFF's Haley Baker talked with wife of Congressman Dale Strong in December

Laura did say that the kids are excited about their dad being elected to Congress.

“I think Whitney is the most excited. She is already trying to line up an internship in D.C. for the summer. She’s a lot like Dale.”

Laura and the kids are always by dad’s side, voting or at campaign events. But Laura said they each allow each other to follow their passion.

“We are two individuals, and we are a great team. Dale has allowed me to be Laura. I’ve enjoyed my nursing career and I’ve been able to support him as much as I can. I’ve loved being able to have my life and also be a mother.”

Life for the Strong family will be different starting today. But she said they will continue to live with a servant’s heart, serving the people of North Alabama, together.

“Marriage is hard enough, so I cannot imagine not doing it together. I can’t imagine myself sitting in Huntsville, with him in D.C. I just could not imagine. I want to do this together.”

