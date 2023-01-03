Deals
Huntsville Utilities crews respond to power outage

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are responding to a power outage in northwest Madison County impacting customers.

The customers impacted by the outage are from the Tennessee state line to south to Toney Road and from Limestone County line east to Scott Road.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

