How these smoothies helped change a doctor’s life

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to maintain more of a healthy diet as you head into the new year, one of our favorite doctors joined TVL with a smoothie recipe that’s so good, you won’t even think it’s healthy.

At just 16-years-old, Dr. Brooke Goldner was diagnosed with lupus and stage four kidney disease. Now, she’s recovered, symptom-free and is a doctor working to help others.

She says a medicine we should all be using is food! She’s crafted some life-altering smoothie recipes that are perfect for giving our bodies the nutrients they need. She is sharing her base smoothie recipe she drinks weekly and recommends others to do the same.

For more recipes and tips from Dr. Goldner, visit goodbyelupus.com.

