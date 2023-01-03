Deals
First Alert Weather Day for severe threat

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Severe Timeline
WAFF Severe Timeline(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:49 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Good Tuesday morning. Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. 

Make sure you have a severe weather plan at home, work and school today as well as having multiple ways to receive warnings.  We are starting off the day with very warm temps in the 60s and 70s along with a strong south wind gusting over 20 miles per hour. A Tornado Watch is just to our west and goes up to the state line of Alabama and Mississippi through 11:00 AM CST. 

Thunderstorms will likely move into NW Alabama as early as 9 AM and will track east through the late morning into the afternoon.  All forms of severe weather will be possible including damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and even tornadoes.  We will be watching this line very closely as it moves across the Tennessee Valley.  Power outages and downed trees cannot be ruled out today with the forecasted strong winds.  A second round of stronger storms will develop later this evening and stay with us overnight, the strength of these overnight storms will be highly dependent on how quickly the atmosphere will recover from the earlier round of storms. 

Showers will end early Wednesday morning with skies clearing quickly.  Wednesday afternoon will be mainly sunny with highs in the middle 60s, winds will be breezy from the west gusting over 20 miles per hour.  The cooler air will settle in for Thursday and Friday with more seasonal highs in the low to middle 50s.

