Catching cabin fever? Here are 100 things to do around north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the holidays are over, the cold dark month of January always seems to drag on.

If you’re catching cabin fever or looking for something to do during the colder months, Connie Pearson has a lifetime of experiences around Alabama. She’s sharing all of her favorites in her book, “100 Things to do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”

From some of the best museums, places to eat and hidden gems of north Alabama, Pearson’s book is sure to keep you entertained all year long.

To learn more or pick up your own copy of the book, visit theregoesconnie.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.