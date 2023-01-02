Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Two teenagers killed in Marshall County crashes in less than 24 hours

Generic graphic.
Generic graphic.(Associated Press)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in separate crashes that occurred in Marshall County over the last 24 hours.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a 17-year-old male was killed around 10 p.m. Sunday in a two-car crash in the area of Pack Road and Alabama Highway 168.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that the 17-year-old was a Crossville teen and was killed when the Dodge Charger they were driving collided with a Dodge Ram.

Officials with ALEA say that after colliding, the cars left the road and struck a ditch before becoming engulfed in flames.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office also says that an 18-year-old was killed in a separate crash in Albertville.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office will not identify the 17-year-old due to their age.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yarbrough was arrested for shooting and killing a woman Sunday.
“It’s just a pretty sad situation”: Woman killed in Athens in domestic violence shooting Sunday morning
The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection...
Oakwood University assistant basketball coach arrested for murder
The search continues for the man missing from Florence.
Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public
Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in...
1 dead, 9 injured in Alabama New Year’s shooting
While chasing someone on foot, an officer with the New Hope Police Department was attacked by a...
New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase

Latest News

Cameron Batson
Falcons practice squad member accused of attacking officer due in court
Huntsville Police investigating bar shooting resulting in 2 injuries
Huntsville officers investigating early morning bar shooting resulting in 2 injuries
Huntsville Police investigating bar shooting resulting in 2 injuries
Huntsville Police investigating bar shooting resulting in 2 injuries
Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days
Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days