Three Alabama juniors to enter NFL draft

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - Three University of Alabama football players will forego their senior season and enter the NFL draft.

In a press conference held Monday, Will Anderson Jr., Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs announced their intentions to enter the 2023 NFL draft.

Anderson Jr. tallied 204 tackles, 34.5 sacks and one interception in his three years with the Crimson Tide. He is also a two-time unanimous All-American and two-time first-team all-SEC and two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Young has been the starting quarterback for the last two seasons at Alabama racking up a 22-4 record while completing 65% of his passes for 8,035 yards and 75 touchdowns. Following the 2021 season, Young won multiple trophies for his quarterback play including the Heisman Trophy.

Both Young and Anderson Jr. were on the 2020 Alabama team that won the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Gibbs transferred to Alabama prior to the 2022 season after spending two seasons with Georgia Tech. At Alabama, Gibbs rushed for 771 yards on 113 carries, averaging 6.8 yards per carry with six touchdowns. Gibbs also caught 39 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns.

Gibbs was voted second-team all-SEC following the 2022 season.

All three players will now prepare for the NFL draft which will take place in Kansas City, Missouri in late April.

Prior to the draft, will be the NFL combine which will start on Feb. 28 and end on March 6 and Alabama’s pro day.

