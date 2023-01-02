Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Showers & thunderstorms today & Tuesday. A 48 First Alert for Tuesday.

First Alert Weather
A 48 FIRST ALERT for TUESDAY Today, scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon. A few...
A 48 FIRST ALERT for TUESDAY Today, scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder later today. Near 70°. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms. heavy rain associated with thunderstorm activity. Low to mid 60s. Tuesday, a 48 FIRST ALERT for severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning, heavy rain (flash flooding) and an isolated tornado. Stay Weather Alert. Charge phones. Download the 48Weather App. Stay with WAFF48 for the latest. Tuesday night, showers and storms. Wednesday, an early shower, otherwise becoming mostly sunny, Low 60s. Thursday and Friday, mainly sunny and cooler. Low 50s. Saturday and Sunday, a few showers, most of the time dry. Temps in the 50s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 48 FIRST ALERT for TUESDAY

Today, scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder later today. Near 70°. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms. heavy rain associated with thunderstorm activity. Low to mid 60s. Tuesday, a 48 FIRST ALERT for severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning, heavy rain (flash flooding) and an isolated tornado. Stay Weather Alert. Charge phones. Download the 48Weather App. Stay with WAFF48 for the latest. Tuesday night, showers and storms. Wednesday, an early shower, otherwise becoming mostly sunny, Low 60s.

Thursday and Friday, mainly sunny and cooler. Low 50s. Saturday and Sunday, a few showers, most of the time dry. Temps in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yarbrough was arrested for shooting and killing a woman Sunday.
“It’s just a pretty sad situation”: Woman killed in Athens in domestic violence shooting Sunday morning
The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection...
Oakwood University assistant basketball coach arrested for murder
The search continues for the man missing from Florence.
Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public
Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in...
1 dead, 9 injured in Alabama New Year’s shooting
While chasing someone on foot, an officer with the New Hope Police Department was attacked by a...
New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase

Latest News

10 Day Forecast
First Alert Forecast
WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
WAFF weather, January 1 at 5 p.m.
It will be a mostly sunny and warm New Year’s Day with temperatures near 70 degrees. We will...
Mostly sunny, warm New Year’s Day after early morning fog
Showers end, mild with some sun for the afternoon. Low to mid 60s. New Year’s Eve, areas of...
Showers end by noon, some sun for the afternoon