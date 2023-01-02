Showers & thunderstorms today & Tuesday. A 48 First Alert for Tuesday.

A 48 FIRST ALERT for TUESDAY

Today, scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder later today. Near 70°. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms. heavy rain associated with thunderstorm activity. Low to mid 60s. Tuesday, a 48 FIRST ALERT for severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning, heavy rain (flash flooding) and an isolated tornado. Stay Weather Alert. Charge phones. Download the 48Weather App. Stay with WAFF48 for the latest. Tuesday night, showers and storms. Wednesday, an early shower, otherwise becoming mostly sunny, Low 60s.

Thursday and Friday, mainly sunny and cooler. Low 50s. Saturday and Sunday, a few showers, most of the time dry. Temps in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.