Sheffield pedestrian killed by vehicle Sunday night

By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A 55-year-old Sheffield citizen was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening in Sheffield.

Officials with the Sheffield Police Department say that Francis Kuykendall of Sheffield died at Helen Keller Hospital after they were hit by a car on East Second Street.

According to a spokesperson with the Sheffield Police Department, the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on 2nd Street near Enoch Avenue.

Police say that the woman was a pedestrian and that the driver is not expected to face any charges.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

