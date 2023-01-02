Deals
Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.

Officials say Chittabattina was believed to be an individual reported missing on Saturday night after walking away from the family’s home.

At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play.

