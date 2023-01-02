Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport

A worker with the Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in industrial accident on New Year's...
A worker with the Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in industrial accident on New Year's Eve.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Transportation Safety Board has shared new details about the tragic industrial accident at the Montgomery Regional Airport that left a worker dead on New Year’s Eve.

NTSB confirmed to WBRC that an American Airlines plane was parked at the gate with the parking brake set when a ground support personnel was “ingested into the engine.”

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines,” MGM executive director Wade A. Davis said in a statement on Saturday.

The flight was set to depart Montgomery for Dallas-Fort Worth before the incident happened around 3p.m. Saturday, according to officials.

NTSB officials said a preliminary report is expected within the next two to three weeks.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yarbrough was arrested for shooting and killing a woman Sunday.
“It’s just a pretty sad situation”: Woman killed in Athens in domestic violence shooting Sunday morning
The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection...
Oakwood University assistant basketball coach arrested for murder
The search continues for the man missing from Florence.
Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public
Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in...
1 dead, 9 injured in Alabama New Year’s shooting
While chasing someone on foot, an officer with the New Hope Police Department was attacked by a...
New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase

Latest News

Huntsville Police investigating bar shooting resulting in 2 injuries
Huntsville officers investigating early morning bar shooting resulting in 2 injuries
Cameron Batson
Falcons practice squad member accused of attacking officer due in court
Huntsville Police investigating bar shooting resulting in 2 injuries
Huntsville Police investigating bar shooting resulting in 2 injuries
Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days
Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days
Tuscaloosa juvenile charged with murder in New Year’s Eve shooting