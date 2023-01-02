Deals
Mobile home considered total loss in Sunday night Toney fire

The mobile home is considered a total loss.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Toney Volunteer Fire Department helped extinguish a mobile home fire Sunday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Toney Volunteer Fire Department, a mobile home on Welcome Home Village Road is being considered a total loss after flames engulfed the residence.

The Facebook post says that there were no injuries reported in the fire.

Officials with the Toney Volunteer Fire Department say that crews were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes.

