Lauderdale Co. Schools to close on Tuesday for potential inclement weather

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Schools have announced that all schools will be closed due to the possibility of inclement weather on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

According to a post made on the Lauderdale County School’s Facebook page, extracurricular activities are also canceled.

The schedule for the remainder of the week is listed in the post.

