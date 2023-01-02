Huntsville officers investigating early morning bar shooting resulting in 2 injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured early Monday morning during a shooting at a Huntsville bar.

According to officers with the Huntsville Police Department, the incident occurred just after 1 a.m. on January 2 at the Hideaway Bar & Grill on Lodge Road. Investigators have yet to release any information on a potential suspect or suspects.

Police believe two people were shot during a party at the bar. Both were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive.

Investigators encourage anyone with information on the incident to contact the Huntsville Police Department.

