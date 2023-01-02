Deals
Huntsville officers investigating early morning bar shooting resulting in 2 injuries

WAFF's Megan Plotka was the only reporter on the scene on Monday morning
By Megan Plotka
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured early Monday morning during a shooting at a Huntsville bar.

According to officers with the Huntsville Police Department, the incident occurred just after 1 a.m. on January 2 at the Hideaway Bar & Grill on Lodge Road. Investigators have yet to release any information on a potential suspect or suspects.

Police believe two people were shot during a party at the bar. Both were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive.

Investigators encourage anyone with information on the incident to contact the Huntsville Police Department.

Huntsville Police investigating bar shooting resulting in 2 injuries
Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days
