Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter containing visuals of minors

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Priceville Police Department have arrested and charged a man for possession of obscene matter containing visual depictions of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

On Dec. 1, an investigation into Russ Alan Miller, 57 led by Asst. Chief Jason Wilbanks and Officer Turk Jones began.

On Dec. 15, a search warrant was executed for Miller’s home located at 1557 Hwy. 67 S. Decatur. Several electronic devices were confiscated during the search.

The following day, Asst. Chief Willbanks obtained six Class B felony warrants for possession and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts for Miller.

On Jan. 2 Miller was arrested at his home and was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $270,000 bond.

Further charges could still be pending, officials say.

