Body found in Huntsville pond believed to be missing man

By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon is believed to be a man who was reported missing Saturday.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a male in his 20′s.

Police say the body is believed to be a man who was reported missing Saturday after leaving his family’s residence.

At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play.

