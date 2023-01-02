Body found in Huntsville pond believed to be missing man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon is believed to be a man who was reported missing Saturday.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a male in his 20′s.

Police say the body is believed to be a man who was reported missing Saturday after leaving his family’s residence.

At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play.

