Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Alabama juniors Young, Anderson, Gibbs declare for NFL draft

Football generic
Football generic(WTVY)
By JOHN ZENOR
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are heading to the NFL, where both could contend for the top draft spot. Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, and the two-time unanimous All-American Anderson announced their decisions to skip their senior seasons two days after leading Alabama to a 45-20 victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. They endeared themselves to Crimson Tide faithful even more by not joining the ranks of bowl opt-outs among NFL prospects. Tailback Jahmyr Gibbs also is heading to the NFL and other players could follow.

Most Read

Yarbrough was arrested for shooting and killing a woman Sunday.
“It’s just a pretty sad situation”: Woman killed in Athens in domestic violence shooting Sunday morning
The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection...
Oakwood University assistant basketball coach arrested for murder
Generic graphic.
Two teenagers killed in Marshall County crashes in less than 24 hours
The search continues for the man missing from Florence.
Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public
Mobile police officers are on the scene of a New Year's Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in...
1 dead, 9 injured in Alabama New Year’s shooting

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket defended by Sacramento Kings...
Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings
Nate Oats UA men's basketball coach
Sears scores 20, No. 8 Alabama beats No. 21 Miss St 78-67
Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail
Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) scrambles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the...
Titans’ Tannehill out vs. Texans, rookie QB Willis to start