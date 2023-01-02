48 First Alert Weather Day Tomorrow...Strong to Severe Storms Possible

We’ve been dealing with thick cloud cover across the Valley, but despite all the clouds, temperatures have remained warm and managed to reach the low and mid 70s for most locations. We also are rather muggy as south, southeasterly breezes have continued to advect more warm, moist air into the region. These conditions will help to prime the atmosphere and create an unstable environment for the possibility of strong to severe storms tomorrow. A 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for tomorrow with main threats including damaging wind gusts up to 60+ mph and also, an isolated tornado. While the tornado threat is rather low with the highest instability staying to our south, we will be monitoring trends closely. Heavy rainfall and minor flash flooding issues is also likely as most areas will receive anywhere from one to two inches of rain through Wednesday morning.

Expect two main waves to impact the state tomorrow with our first round of storms arriving in the Shoals by the mid to late morning hours and spreading eastward through the afternoon. Any storms that form during this timeframe will have the potential to become strong or severe. We then will see a lull in the activity by the early evening before another line of storms ahead of the actual cold front moving west to east across the area by the late evening and overnight hours. The first round of storms might actually help to stabilize the atmosphere and lessen the severe threat by the late evening hours. However, if the atmosphere makes a rebound, any storm will still be capable of producing strong, straight-line winds, and an isolated tornado.

Cooler and drier air will filter in behind the front on Wednesday with highs closer to average in the upper 50s and low 60s. This mainly dry and cooler trend will continue through the rest of the work week and first half of the weekend with slight chances for rain returning on Sunday and into the early half of next week.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.