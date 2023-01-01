Deals
Tuscaloosa juvenile charged with murder in New Year’s Eve shooting

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A juvenile in Tuscaloosa has been charged with murder after one person was killed on New Year’s Eve.

Tuscaloosa police responded to a call about a shooting on 33rd Street East just before midnight on Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, the victim, a 16-year-old juvenile, died as a result of the shooting.

Police say the victim’s name will not be released to protect the privacy of the family.

After an investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit which included gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses, a person under the age of 16 was located and charged with murder.

Under Alabama state law, police are prohibited from releasing information regarding the juvenile defendant.

