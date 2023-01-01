Owner, employee shot while stopping attempted robbery at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A robbery attempt at a Knoxville restaurant on Friday was stopped by employees inside, Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Reyda said.

KCSO Major Crimes investigators were on the scene at The Rice King Restaurant at 12564 Kingston Pike where the owner and an employee at the restaurant were able to stop the suspect from robbing the store, according to Reyda.

During the struggle, the gun went off and injured the suspect in his knee and both the owner and employee in their hands.

The suspect, later identified as Humberto Villegis Hernandez, has warrants on file for aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.

KCSO officials initially reported that customers had stopped the suspect but issued a correction on Saturday.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.