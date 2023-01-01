First Alert Forecast Increasing clouds tonight with lows around 57 degrees. Shower chances will increase during the late morning hours on Monday with isolated storm chances increasing during the afternoon. Highs Monday will be near 70 degrees and it will get muggy by the evening. Scattered showers and storms will become more likely late Monday evening and continue overnight into Tuesday morning. Some of the storms Tuesday morning and Tuesday afternoon could become severe with the main threat for damaging straight line winds. We are still monitoring the potential for a larger area of storms to form along the Alabama Gulf Coast. If these storms get going they could lower our late afternoon and early evening threat for severe storms in north Alabama. Stay weather alert Monday and Tuesday. We continue with a developing 48 First Alert due to the threat for isolated damaging winds and flash flooding. Temperatures return to normal Thursday. Happy New Year!

