After early morning fog, mostly sunny & warm
First Alert Weather
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Morning fog, otherwise, mostly sunny and warm with temps near 70°. Increasing clouds tonight. Showers with a few thunderstorms Monday late-afternoon and evening. Around 70°.
Tuesday, a 48 First Alert for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Upper 60s to near 70°.
Morning showers Wednesday. High temps in the low 60s.
Thursday & Friday, mainly sunny with temps around 50°.
