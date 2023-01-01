After early morning fog, mostly sunny & warm

Morning fog, otherwise, mostly sunny and warm with temps near 70°. Increasing clouds tonight. Showers with a few thunderstorms Monday late-afternoon and evening. Around 70°.

Tuesday, a 48 First Alert for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Upper 60s to near 70°.

Morning showers Wednesday. High temps in the low 60s.

Thursday & Friday, mainly sunny with temps around 50°.

