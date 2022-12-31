Young throws for 5 TDs, Alabama tops K-State in Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bryce Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 5 Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat No. 11 Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl.

A number of NFL-bound college stars sat out bowl game but the best prospects played for the Crimson Tide and Wildcats and were at the center of a number of memorable plays.

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn had an 88-yard touchdown run. Alabama’s Jordan Battle and Brian Branch both had interceptions. Youngs TD passes went to five different receivers.

