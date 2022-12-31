Deals
Young throws for 5 TDs, Alabama tops K-State in Sugar Bowl

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Associated Press)
By BRETT MARTEL
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bryce Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 5 Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat No. 11 Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl.

A number of NFL-bound college stars sat out bowl game but the best prospects played for the Crimson Tide and Wildcats and were at the center of a number of memorable plays.

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn had an 88-yard touchdown run. Alabama’s Jordan Battle and Brian Branch both had interceptions. Youngs TD passes went to five different receivers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

