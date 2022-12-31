Deals
Showers end by noon, some sun for the afternoon

First Alert Forecast
Showers end, mild with some sun for the afternoon. Low to mid 60s. New Year’s Eve, areas of fog. Mid to upper 40s. New Year’s Day, sunny and warm. Near 70°. Monday, showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. Near 70°. Monday night, showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday, a 48 Developing First Alert for the potential of severe thunderstorms. Stay with WAFF48 for updates on the potential severe weather. Upper 60s to near 70°. Tuesday night, showers. Low to mid 50s. Wednesday, a slight chance of a showers during the morning, otherwise partly sunny. Around 60°. Cooler temps for the end of the week.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Showers end, mild with some sun for the afternoon. Low to mid 60s. New Year’s Eve, areas of fog. Mid to upper 40s. New Year’s Day, sunny and warm. Near 70°. Monday, showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. Near 70°. Monday night, showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday, a 48 Developing First Alert for the potential of severe thunderstorms. Stay with WAFF48 for updates on the potential severe weather. Upper 60s to near 70°. Tuesday night, showers. Low to mid 50s. Wednesday, a slight chance of a showers during the morning, otherwise partly sunny. Around 60°.

Cooler temps for the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

