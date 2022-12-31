Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public

The search continues for the man missing from Florence.
The search continues for the man missing from Florence.
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for a Florence man, Bradley Lard, who disappeared almost four years ago.

Now, after receiving new tips from the public, investigators may be one step closer to finding him.

Cadaver dogs and deputies searched the Cloverdale area, and an undisclosed second location on Thursday. Witnesses say Lard was last seen walking down a road north of Cloverdale near Lauderdale County Road 157 and County Road 10.

Sergeant Matt Burbank, an investigator with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, said a report done by WAFF allowed viewers to see Lard’s mother, Lisa Wallace, and her emotion and desire for closure. This has helped change the trajectory of the case.

Burbank said investigators have received almost 100 tips from the public, causing their confidence to grow in finding Lard.

“I think we’re closer than we’ve been since this thing started in 2019,” Burbank said. “I firmly believe that. I think it’s just a matter of time and getting that right tip, that right little bit of information that we’re still missing and we’ll have some success with this investigation.

Burbank encourages anyone with information about Lard to report it to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

All tips will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong had a biography on Oakwood University's website before it was taken down.
Oakwood University assistant basketball coach arrested for murder
New Alabama permit-less carry law goes into effect on New Year Day
What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law
Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 inbound traffic flowing again
Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 inbound traffic flowing again
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

Strong had a biography on Oakwood University's website before it was taken down.
Oakwood University assistant basketball coach arrested for murder
Energy tips to help save on future utility bills
Financial Friday: Energy saving tips for future utility bills
Residents in Oneonta experiencing water loss
Oneonta Utilities Board restores water service to some areas
The search continues for the man missing from Florence.
The search for Bradley Lard