Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public

CLOVERDALE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are searching for a Florence man, Bradley Lard, who disappeared almost four years ago.

Now, after receiving new tips from the public, investigators may be one step closer to finding him.

Cadaver dogs and deputies searched the Cloverdale area, and an undisclosed second location on Thursday. Witnesses say Lard was last seen walking down a road north of Cloverdale near Lauderdale County Road 157 and County Road 10.

Sergeant Matt Burbank, an investigator with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, said a report done by WAFF allowed viewers to see Lard’s mother, Lisa Wallace, and her emotion and desire for closure. This has helped change the trajectory of the case.

Burbank said investigators have received almost 100 tips from the public, causing their confidence to grow in finding Lard.

“I think we’re closer than we’ve been since this thing started in 2019,” Burbank said. “I firmly believe that. I think it’s just a matter of time and getting that right tip, that right little bit of information that we’re still missing and we’ll have some success with this investigation.

Burbank encourages anyone with information about Lard to report it to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

All tips will remain anonymous.

