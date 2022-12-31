Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Oakwood University assistant basketball coach arrested for murder

48 news has confirmed that Kashonna Jenae Strong was an assistant men’s basketball coach at Oakwood University.
The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection to a Thursday evening death investigation.
By Charles Montgomery and Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection to a Thursday evening death investigation.

According to a spokesperson for Huntsville PD, a call of shots fired came in at 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 29. Following an initial investigation of the scene, HPD charged Kashonna Jenae Strong, 32, with murder in connection to the death investigation at the Charles Drive home.

Kashonna Strong
Kashonna Strong(Madison County Jail)

Strong was an assistant men’s basketball coach at Oakwood University in Huntsville. On the school’s website, before it was removed, Strong was listed as “Janae Strong”. On the website, Strong spells her name differently from her legal middle name, according to Madison County Jail records. WAFF asked the university for the status of Strong’s employment, but have not heard back.

A spokesperson for the university, Norman Jones, released the following statement about the arrest around 7:15 p.m. on Friday:

“Oakwood University is saddened by this tragic event, and we pray for the victim’s family. The loss of life to gun violence is regrettable. Our campus has been closed for the holidays, but we can confirm that Kashonna Jenae Strong was a contract worker for the University.”

Strong had a biography on Oakwood University's website before it was taken down.
Strong had a biography on Oakwood University's website before it was taken down.(Oakwood University)

HPD Major Crime Unit investigators believe a domestic dispute led to the shooting that killed 29-year-old Antonio Robinson.

Neighbors say they saw police at the same house Wednesday night due to a domestic dispute.

“I don’t know when it was but it was about like three loud bangs, like boom, boom, boom,” one neighbor said. “I thought it was like maybe like a car crash.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Alabama permit-less carry law goes into effect on New Year Day
What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law
Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 inbound traffic flowing again
Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 inbound traffic flowing again
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

The search continues for the man missing from Florence.
Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public
Energy tips to help save on future utility bills
Financial Friday: Energy saving tips for future utility bills
Residents in Oneonta experiencing water loss
Oneonta Utilities Board restores water service to some areas
The search continues for the man missing from Florence.
The search for Bradley Lard