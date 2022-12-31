Oakwood University assistant basketball coach arrested for murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection to a Thursday evening death investigation.

According to a spokesperson for Huntsville PD, a call of shots fired came in at 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 29. Following an initial investigation of the scene, HPD charged Kashonna Jenae Strong, 32, with murder in connection to the death investigation at the Charles Drive home.

Kashonna Strong (Madison County Jail)

Strong was an assistant men’s basketball coach at Oakwood University in Huntsville. On the school’s website, before it was removed, Strong was listed as “Janae Strong”. On the website, Strong spells her name differently from her legal middle name, according to Madison County Jail records. WAFF asked the university for the status of Strong’s employment, but have not heard back.

A spokesperson for the university, Norman Jones, released the following statement about the arrest around 7:15 p.m. on Friday:

“Oakwood University is saddened by this tragic event, and we pray for the victim’s family. The loss of life to gun violence is regrettable. Our campus has been closed for the holidays, but we can confirm that Kashonna Jenae Strong was a contract worker for the University.”

Strong had a biography on Oakwood University's website before it was taken down. (Oakwood University)

HPD Major Crime Unit investigators believe a domestic dispute led to the shooting that killed 29-year-old Antonio Robinson.

Neighbors say they saw police at the same house Wednesday night due to a domestic dispute.

“I don’t know when it was but it was about like three loud bangs, like boom, boom, boom,” one neighbor said. “I thought it was like maybe like a car crash.”

The investigation is ongoing.

