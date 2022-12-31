Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase

While chasing someone on foot, an officer with the New Hope Police Department was attacked by a...
While chasing someone on foot, an officer with the New Hope Police Department was attacked by a dog.(waff)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Hope Police Officer was bit by a dog while law enforcement were chasing someone Saturday afternoon on Hobbs Island Road.

According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a New Hope Police officer was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) after being bit by a dog Saturday.

According to Patterson, the officer was involved in a brief pursuit in his vehicle before getting out of the vehicle and chasing someone on foot. While chasing the person on foot near a residence on Hobbs Island Road, the officer was attacked by a dog.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection...
Oakwood University assistant basketball coach arrested for murder
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
The owners of Duncan Farms in Gurley announced that the farm and CSA will be closing in 2023.
Duncan Farms closing in 2023
Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 inbound traffic flowing again
Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 inbound traffic flowing again

Latest News

Members of the *Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission* received 94 applications for medical...
Alabama leaders now reviewing medical cannabis applications
The Huntsville Police Department has announced the arrest of a 32-year-old woman in connection...
Oakwood University assistant basketball coach arrested for murder
The search continues for the man missing from Florence.
Search for missing Florence man reinvigorated after tips from the public
Energy tips to help save on future utility bills
Financial Friday: Energy saving tips for future utility bills