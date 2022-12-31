New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WAFF) - A New Hope Police Officer was bit by a dog while law enforcement were chasing someone Saturday afternoon on Hobbs Island Road.

According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a New Hope Police officer was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) after being bit by a dog Saturday.

According to Patterson, the officer was involved in a brief pursuit in his vehicle before getting out of the vehicle and chasing someone on foot. While chasing the person on foot near a residence on Hobbs Island Road, the officer was attacked by a dog.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.