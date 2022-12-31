Atlanta Falcons practice squad member involved in violent encounter with Atlanta police officer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta police officer and a suspected drunk driver, who has been identified as Atlanta Falcon practice squad member Cameron Batson, are in the hospital this morning after an incident overnight.

According to Atlanta police, an officer saw Batson’s pickup truck speeding and failing to maintain its line. The officer stopped the truck on I-75 north at the Northside Drive exit. After a sobriety test, the officer attempted to arrest Batson. Batson fought with the officer. The officer fired his gun, but no one was hit. Batson got back in his truck and tried to drive away. He crashed near Northside Drive and Echota Drive, continuing to escape on foot.

Police were able to track Batson and take him into custody.

Both Batson and the officer were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Brandon Rusnak (29) tackles Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 28-12. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) (Danny Karnik | AP)

The Atlanta Falcons have released the following statement:

”We have been made aware of an overnight incident involving Cameron Batson and are currently gathering information from law enforcement agencies. We take this matter seriously and have no further comment at this time.”

The 27-year-old wide receiver spent the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He has 22 career receptions and two career touchdowns across 27 games. He missed the 2019 season due to injury.

He signed with the Falcons this offseason, but was released and re-signed after the final cuts to the training camp roster.

Batson played his college career at Texas Tech, where he 157 passes for 1,499 yards and 14 touchdowns in 50 games. He was a high school valedictorian and three-time All Big 12 Academic Team selection during his time with the Red Raiders.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

