Alabama leaders now reviewing medical cannabis applications

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The deadline is now over for Alabama business owners who want to open a medical cannabis dispensary in the state to apply.

Joey Robertson, the managing partner at Wagon Trail Hemp Farms and president at Wagon Trail MedServ, managed to submit his medical cannabis application before Friday’s 4 PM deadline.

“From start to finish, 20 people, 40 plus hours a week, nonstop complete dedication and it was a great team putting it together,” said Robertson. He said he had to send in over 1,200 pages of documents to the AMCC for review.

The AMCC received 94 applications for medical cannabis business licenses. The Commission received the following number of applications by license type:

12 - cultivator applications

12 - processor applications

18 - dispensary applications

11- secure transporter applications

3 - state testing laboratory applications

38 - integrated facility applications

Robertson is applying for an integrated license, and he said has to look ahead to keep up with the competition.

“We’ve actually started clearing the land for our future cultivation site. That’ll be phase 3. As the patient population grows, we’ll of course build that,” said Robertson.

He said he will be utilizing existing equipment for the new medical cannabis company. Robertson said the hard work is worth it for the health benefits medical marijuana can provide people.

John McMillan, director of the AMCC, said those benefits are important for the state.

“People in Alabama are starting to hear about the benefits of this cannabis to people with issues with everything from Parkinson’s to nausea. And cases associated with chemo and cancer treatment,” said McMillian.

McMillan says staff members are now making sure the applications submitted in time adhere to the strict guidelines set in place.

He says the commission will work with the University of South Alabama to find evaluators to review the applications submitted. Evaluators will be chosen based on their expertise in fields such as finance, security, and architecture.

The AMCC director said applicants can amend any errors spotted during the evaluation process.

Selected applicants will be named in June.

