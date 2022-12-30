What Seasonal Affective Disorder looks like and how to manage the illness

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville has seen some dreary weather lately and more rain is possible this weekend. The bad weather can take a toll on your mental health. You may experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (S.A.D.).

It’s controlled by the seasons, so in most cases symptoms will start to appear in the fall and winter and they will start to subside when the sun comes out in the spring.

A lot of symptoms will look like traditional depression symptoms like oversleeping, weight gain and low energy. The Mayo Clinic reports you may also see appetite changes, specifically a craving for foods high in carbohydrates.

Licensed Clinical Social Worker Lisa Lapidus says there are a lot of reasons S.A.D. comes up at the end of the year. First off, the lack of sunlight does play a role. Less sun means you could experience a Vitamin D deficiency that impacts your mental health. Plus, the shorter days may impact your biological clock.

There’s a social aspect too. You may want to isolate yourself and stay home when the temperatures go down, but this can hurt your mental health.

Lapidus says social media can compound those feelings of isolation.

“I think a lot of people see these adorable families on Facebook and it looks like everyone’s at Disney World or traveling or getting engaged and so everyone’s lives look picture perfect,” explains Lapidus. “So, you look at that and start thinking my life doesn’t look like that but maybe everyone’s doesn’t really look like their Facebook or Instagram.”

There are some actions you can take to manage your S.A.D. symptoms. Lapidus says staying in a routine do wonders to alleviate your symptoms and it’s even better if that routine includes going outside, to treat that vitamin D deficiency.

Experts say that staying in a routine can help treat seasonal affective disorder.

She says, even though S.A.D comes and goes it’s really important to take this illness seriously and regularly check in with yourself.

“If you’re taking your mental health seriously every day, getting up, making sure you have structure, making sure you are aware of what is going on inside of here,” said Lapidus. “Am I just in robotic mode or is there a part of me that feels depressed? is there a part of me that feels happy? Can I feel both of things at the same time? Well, yeah, you can but you have to pay attention to all of it.”

More serious treatments include buying a lightbox for your house and setting up an appointment with a therapist. Lapidus says it’s never too early or late to reach out for help.

